George W. Eidson

George retired as the assistant superintendent of special education at LISD's Porter Center in 1989 after 25 years of service. He had a passion for serving and supporting underrepresented people, especially those with special needs. George was an active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tecumseh since 1966. He was an active member of the Kiwanis Club for more than 50 years. George was a former board member of Herrick Hospital, and a very proud member of the Tecumseh Club. George loved to go fishing every chance he could, cherishing fishing trips with friends and family. He was a self-published author and music lover. George never met a stranger and had an ability to make everyone who knew him feel special. He was curious, eager to learn, and his love of people both young and old was genuine and sincere.