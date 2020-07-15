George W. Eidson

TECUMSEH, Michigan — George Warren Eidson, 88, of Tecumseh, Michigan, passed away July 8, 2020, at Hospice of Lenawee Home, Adrian, Michigan.
He was born July 5, 1932, in Chicago, the son of the late Harry Beauregard and Marion Strom Eidson. In 1945, his family moved to rural Colfax to farm. He called Colfax home. On June 12, 1955, George married Marjorie Ann Reinhart, and she preceded him in death on March 9, 2014.
George received degrees from Illinois State University, the University of Kansas, Wayne State University and Eastern Michigan University, where he earned a specialist (Sp.Ed.) degree in education.
George retired as the assistant superintendent of special education at LISD's Porter Center in 1989 after 25 years of service. He had a passion for serving and supporting underrepresented people, especially those with special needs. George was an active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tecumseh since 1966. He was an active member of the Kiwanis Club for more than 50 years. George was a former board member of Herrick Hospital, and a very proud member of the Tecumseh Club. George loved to go fishing every chance he could, cherishing fishing trips with friends and family. He was a self-published author and music lover. George never met a stranger and had an ability to make everyone who knew him feel special. He was curious, eager to learn, and his love of people both young and old was genuine and sincere.
George is survived by daughter, Rebecca (David) Luethy, Chesterfield, Missouri; son, Andrew (Julie) Eidson, Green Oaks; grandchildren, Claire (Robert) Foehrkolb, Austin, Texas; Elise Eidson, Chicago; Samuel Luethy, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Christa Eidson, Chicago; and one great-granddaughter, Grace Foehrkolb, Austin, Texas.
In addition to his parents and wife, Marge, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis L. Eidson.
A celebration of life for George will be at a later date at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Tecumseh, after COVID restrictions are eased a bit. The family will post details of the event on George's Caring Bridge website as soon as details are known. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church or Share the Warmth of Lenawee. Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
