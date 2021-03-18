 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
George Wayne Downs

George Wayne Downs

{{featured_button_text}}

PONTIAC — George Wayne Downs, son of George W. Downs (b. Bloomington, 10-12-1917) and Virginia R. Frist (b. Darby, PA 2-8-1920), was born in Paxton February 8, 1947. George graduated East St. Louis Senior High in 1967.

George worked as a mechanic in California. From 1983-2000 he served as a civilian employee of the USMC at the Marine Corps Logistics base, Barstow, CA.

He met and married Sheila Garner in Colfax, IL on October 31, 2002.

He passed away on March 8, 2021, following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Sheila; brothers: Eric and Robert; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

His memorial service is at East Lawn Cemetery on Friday, March 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News