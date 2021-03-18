PONTIAC — George Wayne Downs, son of George W. Downs (b. Bloomington, 10-12-1917) and Virginia R. Frist (b. Darby, PA 2-8-1920), was born in Paxton February 8, 1947. George graduated East St. Louis Senior High in 1967.

George worked as a mechanic in California. From 1983-2000 he served as a civilian employee of the USMC at the Marine Corps Logistics base, Barstow, CA.

He met and married Sheila Garner in Colfax, IL on October 31, 2002.

He passed away on March 8, 2021, following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Sheila; brothers: Eric and Robert; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

His memorial service is at East Lawn Cemetery on Friday, March 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.