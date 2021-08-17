CLINTON — On August 14, 2021 at 2:15 a.m., Georgia A. (Freed) McKinley, of Gridley, IL died peacefully in her sleep while angels sang her home. At the time of her death, Georgia was residing at Liberty Village of Clinton, IL.

Georgia Anne was born May 31, 1930 to George W. and Anna (Froelich) Freed at her childhood home known as the Home of the Belgians in Gridley, IL. She married Harold F. McKinley on November 21, 1948. He died June 7, 1992.

Surviving are two daughters: Doris (Jack) Galloway of Clinton and Donna (Richard Boyle) McKinley of Phoenix, AZ; two grandchildren: Carmen Plummer of Hudson and Aaron Fields of Lincoln; four great-grandchildren: Isaac and Meara Plummer and Myah and Jayda Fields. Survivors also include two sisters-in-law: Sandra McKinley, El Paso and June Freed, Normal; and many treasured nieces and nephews.

Preceding Georgia in death, along with her parents and husband, were all of her siblings; Lynn Freed (died in childhood), Harold Freed, Averil Stevig, Dorothy Sypult, and Allan Freed.

Georgia and Harold were an integral team on their family farm in Waldo Township north of Gridley. Georgia kept the home fires burning with a welcoming clean home, a bountiful table of delicious food, and always had an open door policy. She worked hard and joyfully in her home, vegetable and flower gardens, and large yard. Georgia kept all the accounts for their farm, and lended an extra hand when needed in the fields or driving the vehicles full of grain to the barns or local elevators. Harold and Georgia lovingly raised two very proud and grateful daughters. When the girls were approaching junior high school, Georgia saw a real need for a 4-H Club in Waldo. She was a Co-Founder and Leader of the Waldo-Will-Do 4-H Club (Waldo Peppy Clubbers). Georgia and Harold also co-developed and created Hickory Hill Campground in Secor, IL in 1965. Georgia's love for Harold was never ending, giving him total devotion and care during his final years while battling cancer.

Georgia always played a very active role of service to others in her church and community. After leaving the farm in 1993 and settling into her new life in Gridley, Georgia became a member of the American Red Cross; Disaster Relief and Blood-Drive Coordination Services. She was always honored when given the opportunity to provide any service needed for those facing a variety of disasters; traveling within Illinois and the contiguous 48 states. Georgia was a humble, kind and gentle soul who always displayed her loving smile and who never missed an opportunity to express her gratitude to one and all. Georgia embodied I Corinthians 13: 4-5; "Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs".

Visitation will be at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Calvert Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in El Paso, IL; funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Following the services, Georgia will be laid to rest alongside Harold at the Waldo Township Cemetery. The service will be streamed live on Youtube; at the Calvert Johnson Stream channel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the following organizations: El Paso Gridley School Foundation; Gridley Emergency Medical Center; American Red Cross.

Doris and Donna appreciate all the family and friends who have expressed such loving kindnesses, support and prayers following their mother's death. They would also like to thank the extended staff at Liberty Village of Clinton for their care and compassion throughout Georgia's residency from April 2016 until August 2021.