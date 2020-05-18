Georgia Isaac

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAYNESVILLE — Georgia Mae Lane Isaac, 73, of Waynesville, passed away Saturday (May 16, 2020) at her home.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at a later date in Union Cemetery, Waynesville.

Georgia Mae Lane was born Oct. 1, 1946, in Bloomington, the daughter of Roy and Elsie Finfrock Lane. She was united in marriage to David Isaac on Nov. 9, 1968, at the Waynesville United Methodist Church. He survives.

Also surviving are their children, Channen (Rory) Settles and Chad (Trisha) Isaac; grandchildren, Laken (Mariah) Settles and Bre Anna (Aaron Patterson) Settles; and Kylee and Tinley Isaac, and Dawson Patterson; three brothers, Bud (Nancy) Lane, Marvin (Babylyn) Organ and Alan Organ; two sisters, Nancy (Paul) French and Debbie (Bill) Ballenger; several nieces and nephews; and special kids that called her Mae or Grandma.

Georgia was preceded in death by her parents; stepfathers, Elmer Organ and Casey Fletcher; and grandson, Maddox Isaac.