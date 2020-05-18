Georgia Isaac

WAYNESVILLE — Georgia Mae Lane Isaac, 73, of Waynesville, passed away Saturday (May 16, 2020) at her home.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at a later date in Union Cemetery, Waynesville.
Georgia Mae Lane was born Oct. 1, 1946, in Bloomington, the daughter of Roy and Elsie Finfrock Lane. She was united in marriage to David Isaac on Nov. 9, 1968, at the Waynesville United Methodist Church. He survives.
Also surviving are their children, Channen (Rory) Settles and Chad (Trisha) Isaac; grandchildren, Laken (Mariah) Settles and Bre Anna (Aaron Patterson) Settles; and Kylee and Tinley Isaac, and Dawson Patterson; three brothers, Bud (Nancy) Lane, Marvin (Babylyn) Organ and Alan Organ; two sisters, Nancy (Paul) French and Debbie (Bill) Ballenger; several nieces and nephews; and special kids that called her Mae or Grandma.
Georgia was preceded in death by her parents; stepfathers, Elmer Organ and Casey Fletcher; and grandson, Maddox Isaac.
Georgia Mae graduated from the McLean Waynesville High School in 1964. She worked at many jobs: State Farm-Illinois offices; Olympia School District as librarian and in the cafeteria; the Waynesville Township Library; the Dixie Truckers Home; Bergner's; and Jake's Furniture. She retired as a home health provider.
She was a St. Louis Cardinals fan. Georgia enjoyed reading, painting, flower arranging, party and wedding planning, playing cards and trivia, and all her grandkids' activities.
Georgia Mae was a member of the Waynesville United Methodist Church, American Legion Post Auxiliary 1189, Waynesville Women's Club, president of Waynesville Township Board at Library; Old Community Club, Oly Driving Force, and a Girl Scout leader.
Georgia's family appreciates all the blessings that have been shown to her during this last battle with cancer.
Memorials may be made to the Waynesville Fire Department or American Legion Auxiliary Post 1189. Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta, is in charge of arrangements.
