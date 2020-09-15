Georgiana R. Houser

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTA, Georgia — Georgiana Ridgway Houser turned down the Sunday service for the offer to sing in the heavenly choir (Methodist section). Jan rejoined her devoted husband of 68 years, Ivan Eugene Houser Jr., on Sept. 6, 2020. Also there to greet her were brother, Jack Ridgway; mother, Eunice (Lucas), and father Sherman. Born in Battleground, Indiana, Aug. 6, 1923, she departed this life from Dunwoody Place Senior Living in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jan met Gene during war time at Purdue University where she majored in home economics. They graduated, got engaged, then she taught high school in Rossville, Indiana, while Gene served in the Army in Italy. They exchanged daily V-mail, which were delivered in bundles. When a stack arrived, she would assign her class a project so she could read them. When Gene returned they were married in 1946. They settled on the Houser Farm in Farmer City, to raise crops, livestock and children. Their personal Baby Boom consisted of David (Alice Coggeshall) of Spruce Pine, N.C.; Sarah (Charles) Greer of Dunwoody, Georgia; and John (Cindy Kaliher) of Farmer City. She leaves seven grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren located on two continents.