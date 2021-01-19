Gerald Edward LaVoie

Gerald was the loving head of the family and someone on whom his family and friends could always count. He was a great husband, father, friend and man. Always known for his friendliness and steadfastness, he will be truly missed by all.

Gerald's career was spent in the finance field, where he spent the last several years as a vice president in local banks in the Chicago suburbs. His other talents included being a handyman and woodworker extraordinaire, which he passed on to his children.

After retiring to Prescott, Arizona, Gerald became very involved in Habitat for Humanity and another local nonprofit, Coalition for Compassion and Justice. Gerald was a member of Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington, Illinois where he served as an usher and other volunteer opportunities.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, Illinois is assisting the family with arrangements.

Please share your condolences and memories with the family at www.calvertmemorial.com.