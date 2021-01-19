BLOOMINGTON — Gerald Edward LaVoie, 87, passed away on January 17, 2021 in the loving presence of his family in Bloomington, Illinois.
According to Gerald's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Because of COVID-19 a celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial tributes may be made to the Midwest Food Bank or Second Presbyterian Church.
Gerald was born on March 26, 1933 in St. Mary's Hospital, Kankakee, Illinois to Edward and Eva Anderson LaVoie. He graduated from Central High School in Clifton, Illinois in 1951. Ardell Burns and Gerald were married in 1952 and one daughter, Jacqueline, was born into that union in 1953. In 1968 Gerald married Karen Hayworth Lindsay and along with her son, Brian, they blended into one family.
Survivors include one daughter: Jackie (Bud Scott) Curtis, Porter, Indiana; one son: Brian (Pamela) LaVoie, Crystal Lake, Illinois; and one grandson; and six granddaughters: Chris (Lori) Curtis, Kankakee, IL; Dawn (Matt) Wolfe and Amanda Romero, of Sandy, Utah; Rachel, Fort Worth, Texas; April, Los Angeles, California and Maggie LaVoie, Crystal Lake, Illinois; and Leslie Paetschow (a "special" granddaughter) in Fort Worth, Texas. Gerald Leaves behind five great-granddaughters and three great-grandsons.
In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne and Lloyd.
Gerald was the loving head of the family and someone on whom his family and friends could always count. He was a great husband, father, friend and man. Always known for his friendliness and steadfastness, he will be truly missed by all.
Gerald's career was spent in the finance field, where he spent the last several years as a vice president in local banks in the Chicago suburbs. His other talents included being a handyman and woodworker extraordinaire, which he passed on to his children.
After retiring to Prescott, Arizona, Gerald became very involved in Habitat for Humanity and another local nonprofit, Coalition for Compassion and Justice. Gerald was a member of Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington, Illinois where he served as an usher and other volunteer opportunities.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, Illinois is assisting the family with arrangements.
