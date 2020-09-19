× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON - Gerald “Jerry” Schuler, 57 of Bloomington, passed away at 11:11 a.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 25 at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington with Rev. Dustin Schultz officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Central Illinois or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Jerry was born November 24, 1962 in Bloomington, the son of Gregory L. and Mary Ann Arbuckle Schuler. He married Alice F. Keilholz on April 27, 1985 in Danville.

He is survived by his wife Alice of Bloomington; his children, Justin N. Schuler of Bloomington, Jessica M. Schuler of Gibson City, Nicholas D. Schuler of Saybrook and his dog, Masey; two grandchildren, Silas Butler and Mae Schuler; two sisters, Denise (Ron) Williams of Bloomington and Debi (Donny) Moore of Quincy, a brother, Marty (Lea) Schuler of Bloomington; his father-in-law, Lawrence Keilholz of Danville; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.