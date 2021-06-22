COLFAX — Gerald L. Batterton, 89, Colfax, died at 10:45 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing of Normal.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Wiley Cemetery, Colfax with Pastor Stacy Landry officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax. The family suggests memorials be given to the Saybrook Christian Church.

Mr. Batterton was born on July 21, 1931 in Colfax, IL the son of Riley and Goldie (Thompson) Batterton. He married Rachel Gannaway in February of 1960. She died in June of 1979. He then married Lois Mourlam in 1982. She survives in Colfax.

Other survivors include one daughter, Denise Batterton, Morrison, IL; one son, Alan (Marci) Batterton, Colfax; two grandchildren: Cole and Sabrina Batterton; seven great-grandchildren.

He is preceded by one brother and one sister.

Mr. Batterton was a lifetime farmer having retired in 2011. He was a member of the Saybrook Christian Church.

A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.