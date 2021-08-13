BLOOMINGTON — Gerald L. Bedell, age 88, of Bloomington IL formerly of Ellsworth passed away at 3:31 PM on Thursday, August 12, 2021, The Villas of Holly Brook, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 2:00 PM-5:00 PM Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

His funeral service will be 3:00 PM Monday, August 16, 2021, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Sally Swain will officiate the service. The burial will be at the Friends Cemetery in Bentown, IL. The family requests memorials be made to the Ellsworth Fire Department or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Gerald was born July 5, 1933, in Bloomington, IL the son of Leo and Alda (Arrowsmith) Bedell.

He married Donna Miller Bedell on August 17, 1958, in Mahomet, IL. She survives.

He is survived by his children Merle (Kelly) Bedell of Delavan, IL and Mona (Brad) Knight of Armstrong. His eight surviving grandchildren are Traci (John) Johnson of Gifford, IL; Ryan (Malory) Knight of Armstrong, IL; Tyler (Bree) Knight of Urbana, IL; Amber (Cameron) King, Lake St. Louis, MO; Bethany Bedell of Nashville, TN; Jesse (Marifi) Mendez of CA; Janai (Drew) Tomlinson of MS; Logan (Rachel) Mendez of CA; He also leaves 10 great-grandchildren.

Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, his son Bruce, his sisters Mary Cloyd and Betty Hathaway, his brother Roy Bedell, and his grandson Charlie Bedell.

Gerald served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Gerald farmed in the Bentown-Ellsworth area. He collected Studebaker Cars and antique tractors and was active in the Old Barn Society. He was a member of the I&I Antique Tractor Club. He was a member of the Ellsworth United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School for 50 years. Gerald was a former Supervisor of Dawson Township and Trustee of the Ellsworth Fire Department. He served on the Board of the McLean County Farm Bureau and the Bentown Cemetery Board.

