NORMAL — Gerald L. "Jerry" Chapman, 88, of Normal, Illinois passed away at 6:24 PM Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Jerry was born July 27, 1932 in Seneca, Illinois, the son of Nelson O. and Gladys M. (Jelm) Chapman. He married Charlotte J. Schafer on May 26, 1962 in Ottawa, Illinois. He served in the U.S. Army, and after leaving the service was employed with the IBM Corporation for 35 years. Jerry liked woodworking, bowling, and was an avid Chicago White Sox fan. During his retirement years, he enjoyed perfecting his cooking skills.

Jerry is survived by his wife, and son Paul S. Chapman of Chicago, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Doris A. Kvinge and Marilyn J. Mogaard.

Family services will take place at a later date.

