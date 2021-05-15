 Skip to main content
Gerald L. Lott
Gerald L. Lott

NORMAL - Gerald L. Lott, 76 of Normal, passed away April 17, 2021 at OSF HealthCare St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Eastview Christian Church, Normal.

