Gerald L. Lott

Jerry was a member of the Bloomington Masonic Lodge, where he attained the honor of Thrice Potent Master. He was a member of the TKE Fraternity and served as an advisor for several years. Additionally, he held membership in the Alpha Phi Omega Fraternity.

Jerry was an avid Harley Davidson Rider and member of the Local Bloomington Chapter and participated in many of their fundraising events. He was also a long-time member of the Bloomington-Normal Ski Club and was also known to dabble in Ultra-lite aircraft, so much so, that one might have witnessed a small crash-landing in North Normal back in "the day".

He loved boating and spent many weekends on the Illinois River in Peoria with his boys, stopping at sand bars for a swim and probably grabbed lunch at most of the restaurants along the river. Jerry also enjoyed playing golf as well as fishing trips to Lake Michigan. The other loves of his life were his dogs, Cody, Lily, Dodger and Abby - his heart couldn't turn down a dog who needed to be rescued.

Jerry loved life and always had a way of making people laugh by the "outrageous" and we loved laughing with him. He would tell you that his greatest blessing in life was his family. Above all else, he cherished his two sons and his precious grandson.