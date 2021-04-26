NORMAL — Gerald L. Lott, 76, of Normal, passed away April 17, 2021 at OSF HealthCare St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.
Jerry was born July 13, 1944 in Bloomington, a son of William Byron and Treva (Wells) Lott.
Surviving are two sons: Eric (Summer) Lott, Heyworth, IL and Patrick Lott, Bloomington, IL; a grandson, Elias Stanley Lott, Heyworth, IL; a brother, Tracey (Cheryl) Lott, Bloomington, IL; a sister, Judie Lu (Jack) White, Bloomington, IL; a nephew, Hodgie (Bridgette) Teichman and their son, Collin; Jerry's loyal and trusted friend and business partner, Larry Mester; and a dear, devoted friend, Harvey Hall, who watched over Jerry in his declining days.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Treva Teichman.
Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served two years active duty overseas. Upon returning home he continued to serve for 14 years in the Reserves. He enrolled at Illinois State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Art's Degree which propelled him into the business he started, Marquise Jeweler's in Normal, IL, which he owned and operated for over 45 years.
Jerry was a member of the Bloomington Masonic Lodge, where he attained the honor of Thrice Potent Master. He was a member of the TKE Fraternity and served as an advisor for several years. Additionally, he held membership in the Alpha Phi Omega Fraternity.
Jerry was an avid Harley Davidson Rider and member of the Local Bloomington Chapter and participated in many of their fundraising events. He was also a long-time member of the Bloomington-Normal Ski Club and was also known to dabble in Ultra-lite aircraft, so much so, that one might have witnessed a small crash-landing in North Normal back in "the day".
He loved boating and spent many weekends on the Illinois River in Peoria with his boys, stopping at sand bars for a swim and probably grabbed lunch at most of the restaurants along the river. Jerry also enjoyed playing golf as well as fishing trips to Lake Michigan. The other loves of his life were his dogs, Cody, Lily, Dodger and Abby - his heart couldn't turn down a dog who needed to be rescued.
Jerry loved life and always had a way of making people laugh by the "outrageous" and we loved laughing with him. He would tell you that his greatest blessing in life was his family. Above all else, he cherished his two sons and his precious grandson.
Jerry touched many lives over the years and left behind many hand-crafted treasures that will withstand the test of time. For those who were fortunate enough to acquire one, you know he put his heart and creativity into his work.
Jerry will be greatly missed by his family and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him, and his kind and gentle spirit.