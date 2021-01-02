BLOOMINGTON — Gerald L. Martoglio, 81, of Bloomington, passed away from COVID on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private service will precede entombment in the mausoleum at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. The service will be recorded and made available on the funeral home website (see Jerry's "Tribute Wall"). A public celebration of life will take place this summer at Lake Bloomington. When arranged, the date and location will be announced.
Jerry was passionate about helping his community. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a GoFundMe account established to support his many charitable causes (gf.me/u/zd6k3i). Donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital would also be most welcome.
He was born September 9, 1939 in Oakwood, Illinois, a son of Charles and Loraine (Medcalf) Martoglio. He married Joan Hines on September 21, 1963 in Bemidji, Minnesota and she preceded him in death on February 19, 2019.
Surviving are a daughter, Pamela (Dan) Smith of West Lafayette, IN; a son, Christopher Martoglio of Bloomington; two granddaughters: Erin and Lauren Smith; brothers Dick (Susan) of Camdenton, MO and Larry (Lora) of Winchester, KY; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife.
Jerry was a scholar athlete, lettering in three sports and graduating in 1957 from Oakwood High School. He obtained his B.S. in Civil Engineering at the University of Illinois in 1963, where he also played centerfield for the baseball team. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army as a Second Lieutenant until 1965, when he began his career as a civil engineer. His career took him to West Virginia before returning to Central Illinois, first in Urbana and then to Bloomington-Normal where he lived the rest of his days. In addition to his day job, he also served as the tournament director (along with his wife Joan) for Operation Bass in Michigan and Indiana. He spent countless weekends every year running these tournaments (instead of fishing more himself!) to help put his two children through college. To say Jerry was an outstanding fisherman would be an understatement. To list his many fishing awards and accomplishments (regional, state, and national) would take multiple pages. Besides, Jerry was more interested in promoting others than promoting himself, so we will focus instead on his philanthropic deeds.
Jerry believed strongly in giving back to the community. He was passionate about fishing and the outdoors, and he wanted to foster a continuation of these activities in future generations. He was instrumental in establishing high school fishing clubs in Central IL. He was a founder and life-long member of The McLean County Sportsmen. He served as President of the Illinois Bass Federation, the Bloomington/Normal Bass Club, Mackinaw Valley Bassmasters, and the Friends of Everbloom. He was a main supporter of the annual Lake Bloomington Wounded Soldier Fishery. He was a longtime member of McLean County Pheasants Forever and Ducks Unlimited. He was an IL DNR Hunter and Boat Safety Instructor, and spent the past seven years of his "retirement" working as a Miscellaneous Technical Assistant for the Water and Public Works Departments at Lake Bloomington. He advised on engineering projects, built boat ramps, patrolled the lake, and helped the laboratory collect and run samples. In other words, he did whatever needed to be done and people just loved being around him.
In addition to all these activities surrounding the outdoors, Jerry also served his community in ways to benefit the youth. He served as a Unit 5 School Board member for many years, including serving as Board President. He was active in many children's activities, whether it be coaching/umpiring softball games or being one of Santa's Helpers for kindergarten classes at Colene Hoose Elementary. He held many fishing camps, tournaments, and cookouts for youth. After his wife passed away, he established the Joan Martoglio Charity Tournament to raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital because he wanted to see an eradication of cancer, especially of childhood cancer.
If you didn't know Jerry through fishing or the schools, then you probably knew him through Lakeside Country Club, or at Circle Lanes and Pheasant Lanes where he bowled on several men's leagues for decades. You also might have seen him at Sam Leman's Chevrolet, where he worked as a driver in recent years. Or maybe, you were one of the folks who hired Jerry through his Dream Catcher guide service and enjoyed a day fishing on the lake with him. In other words, Jerry didn't like to sit still, so chances are good you encountered him somewhere around town.
Jerry was a pillar of his community, always giving back and working hard to make things better. As he used to say, "If you don't like something, you can complain about it or do something to change it." Jerry devoted his life to changing things and making things better for others. He will be deeply missed.