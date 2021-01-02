Gerald L. Martoglio

Jerry was a scholar athlete, lettering in three sports and graduating in 1957 from Oakwood High School. He obtained his B.S. in Civil Engineering at the University of Illinois in 1963, where he also played centerfield for the baseball team. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army as a Second Lieutenant until 1965, when he began his career as a civil engineer. His career took him to West Virginia before returning to Central Illinois, first in Urbana and then to Bloomington-Normal where he lived the rest of his days. In addition to his day job, he also served as the tournament director (along with his wife Joan) for Operation Bass in Michigan and Indiana. He spent countless weekends every year running these tournaments (instead of fishing more himself!) to help put his two children through college. To say Jerry was an outstanding fisherman would be an understatement. To list his many fishing awards and accomplishments (regional, state, and national) would take multiple pages. Besides, Jerry was more interested in promoting others than promoting himself, so we will focus instead on his philanthropic deeds.