GIBSON CITY — Gerald L. Tompkins, 86, of Gibson City passed away at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday (April 29, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
A private family graveside service will be held at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City with Pastor Jim Davis officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Evangelical Lutheran Church of Gibson City or to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Gerald was born Dec. 18, 1933 in Russell Springs, Ky. A son of John W. Tompkins and Lola E. Walter Tompkins. He married Mary L. Hansens on Dec. 2, 1961 in Champaign.
Surviving is his loving wife of fifty-eight years, Mary L. Tompkins of Gibson City. His children that he was extremely proud of Lisa (Dave) Gregerson of Gibson City, Julie (Kevin) DeFries of Anchor, Brad (Kelly) Tompkins of Gibson City and Ryan (Misti) Tompkins of Gibson City. Nine grandchildren, Victoria (Colin) Lasater, Chandler Gregerson, Kelsey and Jordan DeFries, Janae and Holly Tompkins, Rylee, Reagan and Reed Tompkins and three great-grandchildren, Woods, Adyson and Asher whom he all loved with all of his heart. A sister, Audine M. Severns of Monticello and a brother, Mike (Jean) Tompkins of Carterville also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bill.
Mr. Tompkins was a member of the American Evangelical Lutheran Church and was a lifelong farmer. He worked for State Farm Insurance as a Crop Hail Adjuster for twenty-five years, was on the Gibson City Fire Department for twenty-five years and also was a Drummer Township trustee for many years. He was a loyal Green Bay Packers Fan and a Proud United States Marine Veteran serving his country 1953-1955. He also was a dedicated fan of any GCMS sports that his grandchildren were involved in and held a special place for the GCMS boys' basketball team. Gerald was a kind-hearted man who loved to talk to people and had an infectious smile.
Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www. rosenbaumfh.com.
