Gerald L. Tompkins

Mr. Tompkins was a member of the American Evangelical Lutheran Church and was a lifelong farmer. He worked for State Farm Insurance as a Crop Hail Adjuster for twenty-five years, was on the Gibson City Fire Department for twenty-five years and also was a Drummer Township trustee for many years. He was a loyal Green Bay Packers Fan and a Proud United States Marine Veteran serving his country 1953-1955. He also was a dedicated fan of any GCMS sports that his grandchildren were involved in and held a special place for the GCMS boys' basketball team. Gerald was a kind-hearted man who loved to talk to people and had an infectious smile.