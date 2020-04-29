Gerald McClure

PAXTON — Gerald “Jerry” McClure, 84, of Paxton, passed away on Tuesday (April 28, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born on July 30, 1935, in Bloomington, the son of Robert John and Minnie Marie (Riecks) McClure. Jerry married Charlotte Sawyer on May 12, 1961, in Urbana. She preceded him in death on Oct. 15, 2011. Jerry was a driver for K&R Delivery for over 30 years. Jerry was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the U.S. 101st Airborne Division.
He is survived by three sons, Matthew McClure of Saybrook, Mitchell (Elizabeth) McClure of Ohio and Gerald “Tyger” McClure of Paxton; two daughters, Leanna McClure (Mark Martin), Paxton; and Carissa McClure (Steve Johnson), Rockford; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and his faithful Labrador, Trooper.
Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Norma Lee McClure; and two grandchildren, Kyra McClure and Elissa Rose McClure.
A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Sign his guestbook at www.coxknapp.com.
