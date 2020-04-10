Gerald T. Harweger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Gerald T. “Jerry” Harweger, 56, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday (April 8, 2020) at his home.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A Mass will be said in Jerry's memory at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Stroke Foundation. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born on Oct. 28, 1963, in Bloomington, son of Ronald F. and Patricia A. Crouch Harweger. He married Cathy Fislar, she preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his father and one nephew.

Surviving are his mother, Patricia Harweger, Bloomington; his siblings, Scott (Sabine) Harweger, Indiana; Julie Harweger and Monica Harweger, both of Bloomington; and Ali Harweger of Heyworth. Also surviving are three nieces; three nephews; and one great-nephew.

Jerry was a graduate of Bloomington High School and he last worked at Paxton's Office Supply in Bloomington. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington.

