Gerald Thomas Hayes

He began his career at Hart Carter, moving to McKey and Rogge Grain Company, Garvey Grain and finally Stoller International for eighteen years. After retirement he worked for Kiefer Brothers and Brandt Fertilizer during planting and harvesting in addition to the various organizations his wife volunteered him for. Jerry also volunteered for the American Red Cross – Heartland Division and assisted at disasters in California, Illinois and Tennessee. Jerry was honored by the Gridley Emergency Medical Service (GEMS) for his dedication and service beginning with the organizations inception. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of El Paso, the Knights of Columbus and of the Gridley Community Club.