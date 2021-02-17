MINONK — Geraldine "Gerry" M. Manning 90, of Minonk passed away at 6:32 p.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021 at her residence.

Gerry was born on August 26, 1930 in Festus, MO, a daughter of Bernice Thomure. After the early death of her mother, she was raised by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Eli Thomure.

She married Thomas "Jerry" Manning on February 5, 1949 in Festus, MO. He died January 13, 2011.

Surviving are her sons: Tim (Nancy) Manning, Terry (Lynn) Manning and Pat (Kim) Manning all of Minonk; ten grandchildren: Jenni Shafer, Jeff (Kati) Manning, Joe Manning, Angie (Jason) Tendler, Doug (Jenny) Manning, Stephanie (Joe) Fuchs, Kristin (Brent) Weiland, Audrey (Rusty) Rhodes, Cassie (Shawn) Modro, and Shaun (Jaci) Manning; and twenty-four great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas; a brother, Bill Thomure and sister, Betty Zaegel.

Gerry attended St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Minonk, was a member of the Minonk Bowling League and enjoyed golfing. She had been employed at Havener Insurance Agency, Minonk Baking Company and later SMF, Minonk.

Private family services will be held. Her cremains along with her husband's will be interred in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery.