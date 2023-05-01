Aug. 6, 1925 - April 26, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Geraldine "Jeri" B. Erickson, 97 of Bloomington passed away Wednesday April 26, 2023, at 5:41 PM at Luther Oaks in Bloomington.

She was born August 6, 1925, in Chicago to Clarence and Vivian Puckett Burt.

She married Ray Danielson in 1959 in Springfield, IL. He preceded her in death in 1972. She later married Paul Erickson in October 1979 in Cherokee Village, AR. He preceded her in death in 1981.

She is also preceded in death by her sister, June Keller, one brother, Rod Burt, and one great-grandson. She is survived by her son, George (Judy) Danielson of Normal; two grandchildren: Teri Sue Freehill of Bloomington, and Shawn (Valerie) Danielson of Atlanta, IL; and five great-grandchildren.

Jeri was a longtime member of Bloomington Country Club where she enjoyed golf and tennis. She also enjoyed playing bridge. She was a homemaker.

Memorial contributions may be made to Safe Harbor, Christian Science Church, or St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Jeri's wish was to be cremated and there will not be a service.

Online condolences may be left at www.beckmemorial.com.