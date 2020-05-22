CISSNA PARK — Geraldine R. Farney, 88, of Cissna Park, passed away on Thursday (May 21, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
She was born on Dec. 18, 1931, in Eureka, the daughter of Edward and Dorothy (Ashleman) Grusy and they preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Grusy. She married Gerry S. Farney in Roanoke on May 1, 1955, and he survives.
She is also survived by three sons, Ronald (Ellen) Farney, Bloomington; Randall Farney, Carlock; and Rodney (Erica) Farney, Oswego; one daughter, Sheryl (Scott) Spohn, Marietta, Ga.; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Edith (Richard) Payne, Eureka; Merna (Bruce) Zimmerman, Peoria; and Evelyn (Allen) Benedeck, Twin Lakes, Wis.
Mrs. Farney was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Cissna Park. Prior to her marriage, she worked at Standard Oil Co. in Peoria. For 65 years, she assisted her husband with the farming operation.
Private funeral services will be held at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Cissna Park. Anyone is welcome to pay their respects by coming to the Apostolic Christian Church in Cissna Park on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. for a drive-by visitation and greeting the family from their cars. Memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Church in Cissna Park or to the donor's choice. Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park. Please share a memory of Geraldine at www.knappfuneralhomes.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.