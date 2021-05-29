Geraldine Ralph

PEORIA — We celebrate the life of Geraldine Mary Ralph of Peoria, Illinois. Geraldine passed away at her home May 27, 2021 at the age of 89. All of her children were present at her passing.

Geraldine was preceded in her death by her husband Norman Ralph, her parents Aloysius and Marguerite Legner, and her brothers Ronald Legner and John Theodore Legner.

Geraldine is survived by her children: Mary Elizabeth Clemens (Patrick), Norman Ralph (Mary), Theodore Ralph (Joan), Jeffrey Ralph (Terri), Kimberly Krueger (Scott), Kathryn Slevin (John), Daniel Ralph (Trish), Shawn Ralph (Dawn). She is also survived by 27 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.

The visitation will be held at Holy Family Church, 3720 North Sterling Avenue, Peoria, Illinois on June 3, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Saint Paul Cemetery Odell, Illinois at 3:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www2.JDRF.org), American Cancer Society (www.Cancer.org), or the American Heart Association (www.Heart.org)

Friends may sign the online guest book or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com