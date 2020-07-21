Gladys F. Richter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Gladys Fern Richter, 97, of Bloomington, passed away at 6:35 p.m. Sunday (July 19, 2020) at Villas of Hollybrook in Bloomington.

Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Pastor Jason Collins will officiate. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, is handling arrangements.

Gladys was born March 14, 1923, in Bloomington, to Roy and Bessie Crutchley Dibble. She married Anthony Richter on June 1, 1945. He preceded her in death on Feb. 23, 2013.

She is survived by one daughter, Terri (Marty) Pickett, Normal; two grandchildren, Danielle (Robert) Myers and Kyle (Halie) Myers; and four great-grandchildren, Hailey, Ethan, Lucas and Layne. She was preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters.

Gladys was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and retired in 1984 from State Farm Insurance after 35 years of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Ruby's Rescue in McLean.

Condolences may be left at www.beckmemorial.com.

