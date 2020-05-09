× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LEROY — Gladys M. Scott, 93, of LeRoy, passed away at 1:28 p.m. Thursday (May 7, 2020) at her home in LeRoy.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy with Pastor Mike Bailey officiating. There will be no visitation.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to LeRoy Emergency Ambulance Service or OSF Hospice.

Mrs. Scott was born Feb. 14, 1927 in Mansfield, to George and Luera Schmall Mabis. She married Donald R. Scott Oct. 27, 1946 in Mansfield. He passed away Jan. 9, 1985.

Survivors include two daughters, Linda (Garry) Bruning and Peggy (Mike) Bailey, all of LeRoy; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and seven brothers.

She was loved by her family and adored by many. She will be missed.

More information about Gladys can be found at www.calvertbelangeebruce.com.

