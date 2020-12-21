SHIRLEY — Glaida M. Funk, 94, passed away peacefully at home on December 18, 2020.

Glaida was born August 5, 1926 to Earl and Ethel Wade in Enid, OK. There she met the love of her life and husband of 69 years, Stephen Funk, who was stationed at the army air base near Enid at the time. He preceded her in death on June 21, 2015.

Surviving are her children: Larry (Sharon) Funk, El Paso, IL; Linda (Maury) Kirby, Heyworth; Sue (John) Kirby, McLean; Mike (Debby) Funk, Funks Grove; and Adam (Val) Funk, Bloomington; 13 grandchildren; 20 great- grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; and twin great-grandsons: Nicholas and Kolton Kirby.

Glaida and Steve settled into farming and sirup-making at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup, raising a family, and creating memories along Route 66. She was beloved by so many -- her family, friends, and customers alike. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family extends gratitude and love to her caregiver, Sherry Kish, who filled Glaida's final years with laughter, love, and delicious food. Glaida had a long life and enjoyed it fully.