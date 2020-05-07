Glen A. Smith
Glen A. Smith

FLANAGAN -- Glen A. Smith, 87 of Flanagan passed away at 1:58 a.m., Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his home in rural Flanagan.

Cremation will be accorded. A private graveside service will be held at Minonk Township Cemetery. Pastor Andy Huette will officiate. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to Christ Community Church, Gridley or First Baptist Church of Minonk. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Glen was born on January 11, 1933 on the family farm at Flanagan a son of Vernon and Bertha (Nellinger) Smith. He married Joan Roach on January 15, 1955 at Gary, IN.

Survivors include a daughter , Phyllis Smith, Flanagan; two sons, Vern (Marie) Smith, Lexington, and Steve (Jaynet) Smith, Flanagan; six grandchildren, Eric (Jamie) Smith, Flanagan, Brent (Albana) Smith, Flanagan, Ryne Bessler, Cassidy Bessler, Cooper Bessler, and Karah Smith all of Lexington; five great grandchildren, Nolan, Brock, Dylan, Owen, and Madison; one sister, Norma Fox, Boulder, CO.

He was preceded in death by his wife Joan, their son Scott, his three brothers, Lyle, Morris, Dale and his sister, Ruth Petri.

Glen was an active member of Christ Community Church, Gridley and previously a member of First Baptist Church of Minonk. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Glen had a great passion for farming, even into his final days. He enjoyed the simple things in life, like having coffee with other local farmers, camping and fishing with friends, and fixing old tractors. Glen and Joan spent many winters in Florida together. He truly loved his family and especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.

