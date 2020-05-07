× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FLANAGAN -- Glen A. Smith, 87 of Flanagan passed away at 1:58 a.m., Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his home in rural Flanagan.

Cremation will be accorded. A private graveside service will be held at Minonk Township Cemetery. Pastor Andy Huette will officiate. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to Christ Community Church, Gridley or First Baptist Church of Minonk. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Glen was born on January 11, 1933 on the family farm at Flanagan a son of Vernon and Bertha (Nellinger) Smith. He married Joan Roach on January 15, 1955 at Gary, IN.

Survivors include a daughter , Phyllis Smith, Flanagan; two sons, Vern (Marie) Smith, Lexington, and Steve (Jaynet) Smith, Flanagan; six grandchildren, Eric (Jamie) Smith, Flanagan, Brent (Albana) Smith, Flanagan, Ryne Bessler, Cassidy Bessler, Cooper Bessler, and Karah Smith all of Lexington; five great grandchildren, Nolan, Brock, Dylan, Owen, and Madison; one sister, Norma Fox, Boulder, CO.

He was preceded in death by his wife Joan, their son Scott, his three brothers, Lyle, Morris, Dale and his sister, Ruth Petri.