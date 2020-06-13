× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CLINTON — Glen D. Trimble, 88, of Clinton, formerly of DeWitt, passed away at 11:09 p.m. June 11, 2020 at his family residence.

Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with Jerry Huisinga officiating. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Texas Township Cemetery with military honors at 2:30 p.m..

Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice or the Glen D. Trimble Memorial Fund.

Glen was born April 9, 1932 in Nancy, Ky., the son of Delbert and Opal (Pierce) Trimble. He met the love of his life, Mabel, at The Shack and they married July 26, 1957.

Survivors include his wife, Mabel Trimble, Clinton; children, Janet (Rick) Ashe, Cheryl Russell, Glenda (Rich) Champley, Leslie (Mark) Cyrulik, and Larry Trimble; grandchildren, Nakoa Trimble, Jason (Tracy) Trimble, Jade Russell, Kalan (Alaina) Russell, Courtney, Christian, and Callie Champley; great-grandchildren, Kaine, Seth, Kahle Trimble, and Ryan, Evan, and Sadie Russell; sister, Joyce Dearth, along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Denzel Trimble.