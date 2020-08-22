× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRIDLEY — Glenford J. Benedict, 85, of Gridley, passed away at 3:24 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 19, 2020) at his residence.

He was born on May 23, 1935, in Gridley, to Hiram and Mary Anderson Benedict. He found his soulmate Presila Meredith on July 3, 1995. She survives.

Survivors also include Presila's daughter, Karrissa Meredith, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Lyle Benedict, Charles Benedict and Clifford Benedict; and four sisters, Amanda Skaggs, Vera Pfeffinger, Martha Johnson and Margaret Pfeffinger.

Glenford owned and operated Velvet Touch Car Washes in the area until 1997. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving his country during the Vietnam War.

He loved to plant flowers and enjoyed taking daily walks with his dog around town. He was a longtime Chicago Cubs fan. NASCAR was also a favorite hobby of his.