NORMAL — Glenn E. Armstrong, 76, of Normal, passed away peacefully at 5:25 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, with his wife and son by his side at The Loft in Normal. Glenn was a good and loving man.
Surviving are his wife, Dawnja Armstrong of Normal; his son, Dr. Nickolas Armstrong of Chicago; a very special sister, Wendy Simonovic of Normal, whom he always bought her a "cat" calendar at Christmas time; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Central Illinois Humane Society. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.
His father, Lloyd Armstrong and mother, Faye Armstrong, brother, James Armstrong and sister, Helen Byrne, all preceded him in death.
Glenn loved old cars and auctions. He will be missed greatly.
Online condolences and memories of Glenn may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.
