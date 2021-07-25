NORMAL — Glenn M. Broadfield, 94, Normal, IL, passed away July 23, 2021, at his daughter's home in Titusville, FL. East Lawn Funeral Home in Bloomington is handling the arrangements. Visitation will be at East Lawn on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Grace Church, 1311 W. Hovey Ave., Normal, IL.

Glenn was born December 14, 1926, in Galesburg, son of Harley and Anna Broadfield. He married Ruth M. Beetler on October 16, 1949 in Knox County. She died February 5, 1955. He married Mary Ruth Williams on August 10, 1958 in Bloomington.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Mary Ruth; and four children: Russell (Betty) Broadfield of McLean, Ronald (Vicky) Broadfield of Indianapolis, IN, Rita (Marty) Jordan of Titusville, FL, Ranita (Stan) Hare of Newnan, GA; and daughter-in-law, Judy Broadfield, of Jerome, ID. He was proceeded in death by his son, Richard Broadfield of Jerome, ID, on January 30, 2014. Glenn was a loving grandfather to 13 grandchildren; a great-grandfather to 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandfather to one great-great-grandson.

Glenn is survived by his brother, Merrill (Shirley) Broadfield of Maquon; and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews; and friends.

Glenn grew up near Yates City, IL, assisting his dad with the farm. While at Yates City High School he received many leadership and academic awards. He was drafted into the Army in 1947 and was honorably discharged after two years at the end of WWII and returned to farming.

Soon after moving with his family to the Carlock area, Glenn started working at Illinois State University as a Stationary Fireman, he worked there until his retirement in 1992. He also drove a bus for Unit 5 Schools, and in his later years former students would spot him in town and fondly say "hello". After retirement from ISU, he managed his childhood farm near Yates City and his small farm near Carlock.

Glenn was known for his integrity, his strong work ethic, and for being a man who was faithful to his family. He attended Grace Church and was a follower of Christ. He loved to help his children with projects and enjoyed traveling. He made friends wherever he lived.