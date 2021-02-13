NORMAL - Glenn "Richard" Underwood, age 85 of Normal IL, passed away at 3:44 AM, Friday, February 12, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal IL. A private family service will be held at a later date, inurnment will be at Gridley Cemetery, Gridley, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Richard was born January 28, 1936 in Macomb, IL the son of Glenn and Nora Roach Underwood. He married Merle Y. Smithart on November 26, 1960 in Ottumwa, Iowa. She survives.

Also surviving, a daughter, Vicki Khaulmier, Bloomington, IL; son Glenn F. Underwood, Normal, IL; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, three daughters, infant daughter, Linda, Cheryl McCormick, Nancy Underwood and a son, Bruce D. Underwood.

Richard had retired from Conrad Sheet Metal where he was an estimator. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cub fan.

