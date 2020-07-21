× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOLUCA — Glenna I. Schmitt, 92, of Toluca, passed away at 6:48 p.m. Monday (July 20, 2020) at Heritage Health, Minonk.

Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Toluca, with Franciscan friars officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Henry. Memorials may be given to EP!C, 1913 Townline Road, Peoria, IL 61615, to help children and adults with developmental disabilities.

Glenna was born April 19, 1928, in Henry, a daughter to William T. and Rose M. Travis Law. She married Robert Schmitt on Aug. 4, 1948, in Henry. He preceded her in death in 2014.

Surviving are her daughter, Barbara (Dewain) Carls, Minonk; sons, Bill Schmitt, Peoria; and Jim Schmitt, Minonk; grandchild, Jonathon (Keri) Carls, Minonk; three great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Hayden and Alyx; and great-great grandson, Owen Carls.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Stefanie Carls; a sister, Virginia Perdew; and a brother, John “Buzz” Law.

Glenna graduated from Magnolia High School. She was a caring mother and cared for her handicapped son for many years. She was a diehard Republican and worked as a waitress at Capponis restaurant in Toluca. She also wrote for the Toluca paper for many years. Glenna was a friendly, outgoing woman and loved by all who knew her. She will be sadly missed.

To plant a tree in memory of Glenna Schmitt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.