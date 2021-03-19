HENRY — Glennea E. Lehmann, 77, of Henry, passed away Thursday March 18, 2021, at Perry Memorial Hospital, Princeton.

Visitation will be Sunday March 21, 2021 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, 416 Edward St. Henry. Funeral services will be held Monday 11:00 AM at the memorial home. Noel Maughmer will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Henry. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donors' choice.

Glennea was born March 3, 1944 in Peoria, Illinois to Glenn and Lorrane (Anderson) Matthews. She married William Lehmann on July 11, 1966 in Macomb, Illinois. He preceded her in death on November 27, 2008.

Surviving is her daughter; Karen (Todd) See, of Bloomington and granddaughter, Victoria See, of Bloomington; her siblings: Dale (Patty) Matthews, of Springfield, David (Jodi) Matthews, of Dawson, Gary (Cheryl) Matthews, of Mechanicsburg, and Mary (Charlie) Waugh, of Sherman.

Her parents and one brother, Bruce Matthews, preceded her in death.

Glennea was just short of completing her master's degree in history. She had worked as a teacher and most recently retired from Bergner's, where she worked in several departments.