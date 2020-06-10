× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

MASON CITY — Gloria Brucker, 79, of Mason City, passed away Tuesday (June 9, 2020) at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, after a brief illness.

Gloria was born Jan. 1, 1941, in Lincoln, the daughter of Louis and Hilma Bruns Luken. She married Dorrence Brucker on Feb. 19, 1961, in San Jose. He preceded her in death.

Surviving Gloria are her daughters, Elizabeth (Bruce) Paton, Springfield; Sarah (Lee) Benner, Broadwell; and Martha (Dennis) Crum, Carleton, Mich.; five granddaughters, Abigail Crum, Allison Benner, Emily Crum, Kathryn Benner and Anneliese Paton; and her sister, Alberta Hellman, Emden.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother.

A private family graveside service will be held at Green Hill Cemetery, San Jose. Memorial donations may be made in Gloria's name to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln.

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Brucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.