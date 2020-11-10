NAPERVILLE — Gloria Joan Merrill (nee Kelson), 89, of Naperville, died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Edward Hospital, Naperville.

A public graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury, IL, with Pastor Bill Bryan officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Grace United Methodist Women c/o Grace United Methodist Church, Naperville. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, has charge of arrangements.

Joan was born June 22, 1931 in Pontiac, a daughter of Bernard Oliver and Margaret June Wade Kelson. She married Frank Johnson Merrill on October 3, 1959 in Chicago. He preceded her in death.

Surviving are her children: Linda (John) Kennan of Midland, MI, Frank (Sandra) Merrill of Warrensburg, MO, Jeanie (David) Nippa of Dublin, OH, and Marla (Carl) Garrison of Lake in the Hills, IL; grandchildren: Meryl (Scott) Hajek, David and James Kennan, Jessica, Jennifer, James and Joy Nippa; one great-grandson, Tavo Hajek; one sister, Jeannette Bahler and one sister-in-law, Sharon Kelson, both of Fairbury; one brother, David Kelson; and many nieces, nephews and their families.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, brother, Bud Kelson, and brother-in-law, Ralph Bahler.