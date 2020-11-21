GRAPEVINE, Texas — Gloria June Sterrenberg, 90, of Grapevine, TX, formerly of Piper City, IL, passed away Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Baylor Hospital in Grapevine, TX after a one-week illness.

A memorial service celebrating Gloria's life will be held at the Presbyterian Church in Piper City at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Presbyterian Church in Piper or the Gibson City Area Hospital.

Gloria was born July 28, 1930, the daughter of Gibson Lynn and Evelyn Walsh Switzer. She married Robert (Bob) Sterrenberg on August 27, 1950 at the Piper City Presbyterian Church. He and her parents preceded her in death. Surviving are three sons: Rob (Debra) of Colleyville, TX, Scott (Maria) of Boca Raton, FL, Todd (Mary) of Greensboro, GA, seven grandchildren Ryan, Tara, Rachel, Katie, Mark, T.J., Paige; and three great grandchildren: Astrid, Axel and Mara.

She attended Piper City Schools, Blackburn College and received a Registry in X-Ray Technician from St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee, IL. Gloria was a life long active member of the Presbyterian Church. She served as elder, 50+ year choir member, Sunday School teacher and member of the Women's Association.