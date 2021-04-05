MINONK — Gloria P. Cosby, 92, of Minonk, passed away at 5:01 AM on Saturday April 3, 2021 at Parker Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Streator. Her graveside service will be at 1:30 PM on Wednesday April 7, 2021 at Minonk Township Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 11:00 AM - Noon at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Minonk is in charge of arrangements.

Gloria P. Witte was born in Aurora, Illinois on November 10, 1928, a daughter to Fred and Clara Knaak Witte. She married William James Cosby in Aurora, Illinois on January 19, 1946. He preceded her in death in 2004.

Surviving are her children: William (Crystal) Cosby Jr., Rutland; Susan (Jim) Cordray, AZ; Judy (William) Dietz, Maryville, TN; Terry Cosby, Minonk; Charles (Janice) Cosby, Minonk; Daniel Cosby, Pontiac; Timothy (Beth) Cosby, Black Stone; 17 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and three sisters.

Gloria was a past member of the Minonk Methodist Church. She worked at Casey's in Minonk for many years.