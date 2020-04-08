× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Gordon C. Todd, 85, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg.

He was born in 1935 to C.J. “Tex” and Geneva “Neva” (Gentry) Todd in Drumright, Okla. When Gordon was 4 years old, the family moved to Normal, where he grew up with his five siblings.

He enjoyed sports and played football, basketball and ran track before graduating from Normal Community High School in 1953. After graduation, he married Janet Bissey, joined the U.S. Air Force and began raising a family. He eventually switched to the U.S. Army and was a veteran of 2½ years of combat duty in Vietnam. Among some 10 awards and decorations, he held the Bronze Star, the Combat Infantryman's Badge and the Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster. While on active duty, he obtained his master's degree in the field of education through the GI Bill.

Gordon's next career was in education, where he was a business teacher at Atchison High School, coaching both football and track. After working as athletic director and vice principal, he retired in 1986. With the kids grown and on their own, he and Janet divorced and he began traveling, ending up in the Philippines.