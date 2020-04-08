NORMAL — Gordon C. Todd, 85, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg.
He was born in 1935 to C.J. “Tex” and Geneva “Neva” (Gentry) Todd in Drumright, Okla. When Gordon was 4 years old, the family moved to Normal, where he grew up with his five siblings.
He enjoyed sports and played football, basketball and ran track before graduating from Normal Community High School in 1953. After graduation, he married Janet Bissey, joined the U.S. Air Force and began raising a family. He eventually switched to the U.S. Army and was a veteran of 2½ years of combat duty in Vietnam. Among some 10 awards and decorations, he held the Bronze Star, the Combat Infantryman's Badge and the Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster. While on active duty, he obtained his master's degree in the field of education through the GI Bill.
Gordon's next career was in education, where he was a business teacher at Atchison High School, coaching both football and track. After working as athletic director and vice principal, he retired in 1986. With the kids grown and on their own, he and Janet divorced and he began traveling, ending up in the Philippines.
While in the Philippines, Gordon married "Andrea" Criselda Catabay Yutuc and started another family. After surviving the 1990 Luzon earthquake and the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption, he decided to move the family back to the United States, eventually ending up in the Kansas City, Mo., area. Gordon and Criselda later divorced.
In 2008 Gordon moved to Florida where he could fish daily and golf and bowl regularly. At the end of 2012, health problems attributed to exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam became bad enough that he asked three of his daughters to help him move back to the Lawrence/Kansas City area to be closer to family.
He was an avid coin collector all his adult life, and passionate about breeding, showing and judging English bulldogs.
His final years were spent in the excellent care of the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, David Mac Todd; his son, Stephen Michael Todd; and infant daughter, Anne Elizabeth Todd.
Gordon always felt that his family was his legacy. His family included 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Anderson (Curt), Lawrence, Kan.; Mary K. Todd (Tom Weltsch), Zeandale, Kan.; and Joanne Gugg (Jim), West Bend, Wis.; sons: David Todd (Sue), Anchorage, Alaska; and Adam Todd, Independence, Mo.; daughter-in-law, Beth Todd (Randy Peters), Lee's Summit, Mo.; stepdaughter, Diane Mediatrix Yutuc (Derrick D. Anderson, Jr.), Omaha, Neb.; sisters, Betty Jo Kashner, Wareham, Mass.; Carol Mayala, Stillwater, Minn.; Sandra Stowers, Normal; and Sharon Fippinger, Sarasota, Fla.; former wives: Janet Bissey Todd, Lawrence, Kan., and Criselda Catabay Todd, Harrisonville, Mo.
In the end, a strong faith in the Lord Jesus Christ brought Gordon much peace through his final years of suffering. He always tried to impart to others that our difficulties on earth are small compared to the happiness that has been prepared for us in the life to come.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Veterans Assistance League at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg, or the Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation. Funeral services will be held at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville at a later date. For the full obituary, or to leave condolences, go to www.kaiserwiegersfuneralhome.com/
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.