NORMAL — Gordon Kent Wilson, age 85, of Normal, IL passed away at 6:43 PM Sunday, May 23, 2021 at his residence. His graveside service for immediate family will be Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Forest Hill Cemetery, Wyanet, IL. Pastor Matt Ludwig will be officiating.

Gordon was born March 1, 1936 in Princeton, Illinois the son of Lawrence and Cerise Simmons Wilson. He married Alicia Beadles on May 28, 1955 in Colchester, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his two sons: Lynn (Debra) Wilson, Lance (Leslie Jo) Wilson; four grandchildren: Stacey (Kevin) Tompkins, Jenna (Kyle) Fecht, Travis (Morgan) Wilson, Andrea (Jordan) Jefferson; seven great-grandchildren; and brother Jay (Sally) Wilson.

The family suggests memorials be made to Cornerstone Christian Academy, PO Box 1608, Bloomington, IL 61702-9974 or to Eastview Christian Church, 1500 North Airport Road, Normal IL 61761-9358.

