Gordon Ropp

NORMAL — Gordon L. “Gordy” Ropp, 87, of Normal, passed away at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday (April 14, 2020) at his home.

A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, with the Rev. Brian Hastings officiating. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, Bloomington; Illinois Cancer Care Foundation; McLean County 4-H Foundation or to the donor's choice.

Gordy was born April 5, 1933, in Normal, a son to Clarence R. and Mabel Mohr Ropp. He married Roberta L. Cutter in 1955; she preceded him in death in 1997.

Surviving are his children, Diana Ropp, Normal, and Darren Ropp, Strawn; grandchildren, Shana (Kevin Mulloy) Emberton, Normal; Jeff Emberton, Boulder, Colo.; Troy (Sarune) Emberton, Boulder, Colo.; Samantha (Josh) Fairbanks, Anamosa, Iowa; Savannah Ropp, Chicago; Sadie Ropp, Champaign; Domonique Ropp, Oklahoma; and Daniel Ropp, Oklahoma; great-grandchildren, Levi Emberton, Wyatt Emberton, Augustus Emberton, Avery Mulloy and Emma Mulloy; and brother, Ray (Carol) Ropp.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; son, David; and an infant sister, JoAnne.