Gordon Ropp

NORMAL — Gordon L. “Gordy” Ropp, 87, of Normal, passed away at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday (April 14, 2020) at his home.
A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, with the Rev. Brian Hastings officiating. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, Bloomington; Illinois Cancer Care Foundation; McLean County 4-H Foundation or to the donor's choice.
Gordy was born April 5, 1933, in Normal, a son to Clarence R. and Mabel Mohr Ropp. He married Roberta L. Cutter in 1955; she preceded him in death in 1997.
Surviving are his children, Diana Ropp, Normal, and Darren Ropp, Strawn; grandchildren, Shana (Kevin Mulloy) Emberton, Normal; Jeff Emberton, Boulder, Colo.; Troy (Sarune) Emberton, Boulder, Colo.; Samantha (Josh) Fairbanks, Anamosa, Iowa; Savannah Ropp, Chicago; Sadie Ropp, Champaign; Domonique Ropp, Oklahoma; and Daniel Ropp, Oklahoma; great-grandchildren, Levi Emberton, Wyatt Emberton, Augustus Emberton, Avery Mulloy and Emma Mulloy; and brother, Ray (Carol) Ropp.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; son, David; and an infant sister, JoAnne.
Gordon graduated from Normal Community High School as valedictorian of his class and went on to the University of Illinois, graduating in 1955. During college Gordon received his commission as a second lieutenant in the ROTC program and was a member of the Farm House fraternity, making lifelong friends. The day after his graduation from the U of I, he married Roberta Cutter and returned to the family farm raising anywhere from 40 to 100 Jersey cattle at a time.
Special thanks, love and appreciation to Tiffini Munsell, Lexi Spencer, Carol Hinshaw, Keisa Seifert, Dr. Gomez, Dr. Keto, Dr. Springer, Dr. Yambay, Dr. Matter, Advocate BroMenn Hospice and all who supported Gordon's care.
To send the family condolences and for an extend obituary, please visit kiblerbradyruestman.com.
