NORMAL — Grace A. "Mel" Canada age 77 of Normal, IL passed away at 1:12 PM, Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL. Her private family funeral service will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Service will be limited to ten persons. Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Mel was born November 15, 1943 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of Robert M. and Armelda Farmer Smith.

Surviving are her brothers, Robert E. (Carolyn) Smith, LaPlace, IL, Alvin "A.J." Smith, White Oak, GA, William B. Smith, Bloomington, IL, Dennie Smith, Bloomington, IL.

Mel is preceded in death by her son Darrel Lee Canada.

Mel was a hairdresser in Bloomington, IL. She had worked at Regis Beauty Salon at Eastland Mall Bloomington IL for over 20 years.

