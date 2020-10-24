LEXINGTON — Grace Ford Jackson passed away October 20, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family. She had been under hospice care.

She was born December 20, 1939 in Avon, Massachusetts, the sixth and youngest child of Willard and Louise Ford. When she was four years old, she was relocated to Honolulu, Hawaii by her aunt and uncle, Clyde and Grace Stevens, who raised her.

She attended Gonzaga University, Spokane Washington. She married Merle Jackson on the Gonzaga campus on June 27, 1959. He survives.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a brother-in law, Joseph Shank; five children: Lisa Matheny (Tom Blan), Michelle Stauffer (Dave), Daniel (Jamie) and Kurt Jackson, Glenn Shaffer (Cecelia); grandchildren: Jaxon Matheny, Brooke and Zachary Blan, Jessica Giesel (Joe), Eric (Michelle) and Amanda Stauffer, Will, Luke, Kain and Haagan Jackson, Anderson Shaffer, and a yet to be born great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, aunt and uncle, three brothers, two sisters, and a granddaughter, Kelsey Grace.

Grace did not aspire to an external career. She concentrated her efforts on being a wife and mother and excelled at both.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Cremation has taken place. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lexington, Illinois, with Father Carl LoPresti officiating. Due to virus restrictions, only immediate family will attend. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life or to Susan G. Komen for the Cure. To express condolence, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com