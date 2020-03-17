Grace Miller

PARIS — Grace B. Raley Miller, 96, of Paris, Ill., passed away at 8:25 p.m. Saturday (March 14, 2020) at Paris Healthcare Center where she was a resident.

Grace was born Aug. 20, 1923, near Mount Pleasant, Ky., the daughter of Arthur T. and Elizabeth Baize Stewart. Grace married Jasper H. Raley on Dec. 15, 1940, and he preceded her in death on March 5, 1992, in Raton, N.M. She later met and married Emerson Miller of Sullivan on Dec. 30, 1995, and he also preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 2013. Also preceding her in death were her parents, five sisters and one brother.

Grace and Jasper had one son, Monty (Peggy) Raley of Paris. There are three grandchildren, Teri (Mark) Goodwin, Danville; Tobi (Troy) Sanders, Paris; and Stewart (Kelli) Raley, Phoenix, Ariz. In addition, there are seven great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Grace was also blessed to have a dearest friend, Susan McCune, who spent the last eight years with her as a trusted companion and housemate sharing many good times together.

