Grace Miller

PARIS — Grace B. Raley Miller, 96, of Paris, Ill., passed away at 8:25 p.m. Saturday (March 14, 2020) at Paris Healthcare Center where she was a resident.
Grace was born Aug. 20, 1923, near Mount Pleasant, Ky., the daughter of Arthur T. and Elizabeth Baize Stewart. Grace married Jasper H. Raley on Dec. 15, 1940, and he preceded her in death on March 5, 1992, in Raton, N.M. She later met and married Emerson Miller of Sullivan on Dec. 30, 1995, and he also preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 2013. Also preceding her in death were her parents, five sisters and one brother.
Grace and Jasper had one son, Monty (Peggy) Raley of Paris. There are three grandchildren, Teri (Mark) Goodwin, Danville; Tobi (Troy) Sanders, Paris; and Stewart (Kelli) Raley, Phoenix, Ariz. In addition, there are seven great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Grace was also blessed to have a dearest friend, Susan McCune, who spent the last eight years with her as a trusted companion and housemate sharing many good times together.
Grace lived a good life full of faith in her never-ending belief in God and her family. She attracted many friends and enjoyable experiences through her life's journey from Kentucky to Illinois, to Colorado and New Mexico, and finally back to Illinois. She also took pleasure and pride in planting, raising and talking to her flowers. That was one of her last wishes — to go back to the farm to plant her flowers.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Services celebrating Grace's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Templeton Funeral Home, Paris, and from 1 p.m. until service time Saturday at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
