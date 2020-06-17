Grace Schmidgall

She was born Nov. 4, 1933, in Pekin, to Ernest and Pearl Thorpe Lang of Allentown. On May 26, 1953, she married our father, George Schmidgall Jr., and celebrated 61 years of marriage prior to his death in 2014. She was a lifelong resident of the Mackinaw area. She grew up on a farm and married a farmer. Prior to her marriage and once her children were older, she worked at Caterpillar. She eventually became a Realtor and worked at Schrock Realty in Morton. She loved her family, the farm and her faith. She set an example of hard work, kindness, integrity, finding humor and following the Cubs. Very early in our young lives Wrigley Field was a family destination.