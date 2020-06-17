Grace Schmidgall

MACKINAW — Our mother, Grace Myrtle Lang Schmidgall, of Mackinaw, passed away peacefully Tuesday (June 16, 2020) at Holly Brook Reflections in Bloomington.
She was born Nov. 4, 1933, in Pekin, to Ernest and Pearl Thorpe Lang of Allentown. On May 26, 1953, she married our father, George Schmidgall Jr., and celebrated 61 years of marriage prior to his death in 2014. She was a lifelong resident of the Mackinaw area. She grew up on a farm and married a farmer. Prior to her marriage and once her children were older, she worked at Caterpillar. She eventually became a Realtor and worked at Schrock Realty in Morton. She loved her family, the farm and her faith. She set an example of hard work, kindness, integrity, finding humor and following the Cubs. Very early in our young lives Wrigley Field was a family destination.
She was the best mom to us, Cynthia (Tom) Smothers, Chelsea, Ala.; Randall (Marjorie) Schmidgall, Bloomington; Neil (Maureen) Schmidgall, Libertyville; and Jay (Kris) Schmidgall, Minier. Her legacy continues in her grandchildren, Lilliane (Nick Bonistalli) Smothers, Callie Smothers, Jolynn (Kevin) Hodel, Alissa (Duane) Kieser, Tim (Emily) Schmidgall, Grant Schmidgall, Barak (Lexi) Schmidgall and Jack Schmidgall; and her 11 great-grandchildren.
Her three brothers, Richard Lang, Neil Lang and George Lang, preceded her in death.
Private services will be Friday. Burial will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery. Haensel Funeral Home, Mackinaw, is assisting the family with services.
A celebration of life is planned for family and friends on July 19 at the home of Randall Schmidgall.
Memorials may be made to The Fragile X Foundation, 1861 International Drive, Suite 200, McLean, VA 22102, or Holly Brook Reflections Memory Care Unit, 2016 Fox Creek Rd., Bloomington, IL 61701.
Condolences may be made to www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.