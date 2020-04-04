× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

NORMAL — Greg A. Calvert, 56, of Normal, was born May 23, 1963, and passed away March 27, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, after a short illness.

Surviving are his mother, Carol Byquist; brother, William Calvert; two sons, Tony Harper, Robert Vannote; and two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas D Calvert, and both sets of grandparents.

Greg served in the U.S. Army from 1980 to 1984 where he trained as a mechanic. Greg worked as a mechanic for many years, and received many awards and certificates. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Greg was a member of Centennial Christian Church.

He will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Greg Calvert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.