Greg Calvert

NORMAL — Greg A. Calvert, 56, of Normal, was born May 23, 1963, and passed away March 27, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, after a short illness.
Surviving are his mother, Carol Byquist; brother, William Calvert; two sons, Tony Harper, Robert Vannote; and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas D Calvert, and both sets of grandparents.
Greg served in the U.S. Army from 1980 to 1984 where he trained as a mechanic. Greg worked as a mechanic for many years, and received many awards and certificates. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Greg was a member of Centennial Christian Church.
He will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting with arrangements.
