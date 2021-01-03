BLOOMINGTON — Gregg S. McDonald, 56 of Bloomington, passed away unexpectedly at 7:20 pm Thursday, December 31, 2020, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

A private celebration of life ceremony will be held on Wednesday, January 6th at 3:00 p.m. at Eastview Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gregg's name may be made to Eastview Christian Church or to the Eastview Christian Church Food Pantry.

Gregg was born April 21, 1964, in Delaware County, PA, the son of Raymond and Marney (Sutherland) McDonald. He married Andrea Gettig on July 30, 1988, in Oakmont, PA. She survives. Also surviving are two daughters: Bryn McDonald and Riley McDonald; one sister, Erin (Kirk) Hanawalt and one brother, Doug (Terry) McDonald; two nieces and two nephews; and his mother, Marney McDonald. He was preceded in death by his father.

Gregg worked as a Claims Manager for 33 years at State Farm. Gregg will be forever remembered as a man of strong faith and a devoted, adoring husband and father. He served others and his church regularly, and there wasn't a project or job he couldn't handle. He loved to cook and spoil his family and friends, all while entertaining them with his priceless sense of humor. Some of his favorite things were playing his guitar and vacationing with his family.

