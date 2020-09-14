Gregg Steven Chadwick

He was born in Dexter, Maine, adopted at birth by Jeanne and Harold Chadwick, who preceded him in death. Gregg grew up in Warwick, Rhode Island. He went to Bishop Hendricken High School, received his undergraduate degree and MBA from Boston University. Gregg's worked as a healthcare executive, managing several local medical practices, at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Pediatric Department and at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Gregg became a Certified Medical Practice Executive and was president of the Illinois Medical Group Management Association in 2014. Gregg's recent and most meaningful work was as the chief operating officer at Marcfirst, a non-profit agency serving people with developmental disabilities.