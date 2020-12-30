BELLFLOWER - Gregory Alan Miller, 57, of Bellflower passed away at home Friday December 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Bellflower Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Bellflower Fire Protection District. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Bellflower is handling arrangements.
Greg was born February 3, 1963 in Gibson City, IL to Loren and Lyla Nunamaker Miller. His mother survives. He married Rebecca Jewell on May 21, 1983 in Farmer City, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are daughter Brooke (Rob) Brown, Bellflower; son Brandon (Kara Bidner) Miller, Bellflower; sisters: Cindy (Greg) Bedford, Bellflower; Terri Miller, Bellflower; brothers: Dennis (Audrey) Miller, Bellflower; and Gary (Teresa) Miller, Fairbury.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Greg was a hardworking man with many loves. He loved music, especially classic rock and playing guitar. He loved riding his Harley, woodworking, and giving his dogs car rides. Most of all Greg loved his family. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.