BELLFLOWER - Gregory Alan Miller, 57, of Bellflower passed away at home Friday December 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Bellflower Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Bellflower Fire Protection District. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Bellflower is handling arrangements.

Greg was born February 3, 1963 in Gibson City, IL to Loren and Lyla Nunamaker Miller. His mother survives. He married Rebecca Jewell on May 21, 1983 in Farmer City, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are daughter Brooke (Rob) Brown, Bellflower; son Brandon (Kara Bidner) Miller, Bellflower; sisters: Cindy (Greg) Bedford, Bellflower; Terri Miller, Bellflower; brothers: Dennis (Audrey) Miller, Bellflower; and Gary (Teresa) Miller, Fairbury.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Greg was a hardworking man with many loves. He loved music, especially classic rock and playing guitar. He loved riding his Harley, woodworking, and giving his dogs car rides. Most of all Greg loved his family. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.