HOUSTON, Texas — Gregory Alan Voigts, a brother, a fun uncle and friend from Houston Texas, died unexpectedly at home on June 22, 2021.

Greg was born on December 4, 1955 in Streator, Illinois to Ralph and Louise Voigts.

He was a graduate of Cornell Grade School, Cornell High School and Technology School in Louisville, Kentucky. He was immediately hired by Texas Instruments and became a "Texan." For the last 25 years, Greg worked for Foxconn as a Director of Product Quality where he developed many close friendships. On weekends, you would find Greg on his hunting lease or shooting pool or flying to Illinois for some Family function. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gun enthusiast. Greg was also a dedicated fan of Texas Sports Teams who enjoyed rubbing their successes in his siblings faces. In recent years, Greg enjoyed trips with extended family.

He leaves behind the following siblings: Carolyn Cochran Kopel, Springfield IL, Jeffry (Karen) Voigts, Midlothian, TX, Sherry (Brian) Friedman, Pontiac, IL, Lisa (Georgi) Rantchez, Streator, IL, Chris Voigts, Flanagan, IL, Matthew (Amanda) Voigts, Aledo, IL, Sarah Voigts, Flanagan, IL, and Aubrey Voigts, Panama City, FL.

Remembered by many, many nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews as a fun-loving Uncle and trouble inspiring playmate. He is also survived by a cherished companion, Lynn Juelfs.

He is preceded in death by brother, David Voigts; father, Ralph Voigts and mother, Louise Voigts.

Memorial Services will be held at 2- 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Carnes Funeral Home, 1102 Indiana Street, South Houston, TX.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held in Illinois with Family and Friends in September.

You can honor Greg by donating to your charity of choice like he helped so many.