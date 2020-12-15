COOKSVILLE — Gregory F. Pisell, 75, of Cooksville, peacefully passed away at 12:45 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Hospital in Bloomington.

Due to Covid restrictions, a family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.

Greg was born on June 12, 1945, in Bloomington, the son of James Harrison "Harry" and Dorothy Gregory Pisell.

Surviving are his children: Jeana (Steve Follick) Pisell of Cooksville and Jeff (Shawn Garth) Pisell of Towanda; three grandchildren: Lucian Follick of Cooksville, and Bree (Alex) Adcock and Connor (Katie) Garth of Normal; one great-grandchild: Anna Lou Adcock; one brother: James (Nancy) Pisell of Normal; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters: Judy Price and Mary Jo Dickerson.

Greg proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion Post #2910. He was a tool and die maker at Watlington-Anderson until his retirement. Greg was a roller skater, bowler, golfer, and avid fan of drag racing and NASCAR.