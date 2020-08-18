Gregory J. Delost

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GIBSON CITY — Dr. Gregory John Delost, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died Monday (Aug. 17, 2020) at his home in Gibson City, at the age of 66.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City. A private family and closest friends memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Deacon John Leonard officiating. Inurnment will follow at McCord Cemetery, Fullerton. The funeral home will restrict visitors to 50 at one time and masks are encouraged.

Greg was born Sept. 2, 1953, in Canton, to John and Marjorie Delost. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1971, the University of Illinois in 1975, and the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas Medical School in 1982. He completed his family practice residency at the U of I College of Medicine at Rockford in 1985. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Gibson City.